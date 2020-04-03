FX Strategists at UOB Group noted EUR/USD stays weak although a move to YTD lows looks unlikely in the short-term horizon. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “We expected EUR to weaken y …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: A test of 1.0635 remains off the table in the near term – UOB - April 3, 2020
- US Dollar Poised to Record Weekly Gain - April 3, 2020
- COVID-19 Will Be A Stagflationary Shock, Stay Long USD In The Short Term - April 3, 2020