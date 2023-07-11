GBP/USD touches a fresh 15-month peak on Tuesday and is supported by a combination of factors. Expectations that the Fed will soften its hawkish stance weigh on the USD and lend some support. Bets for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: A test of the 2023 high appears on the cards – UOB - July 11, 2023
- EUR/USD sustains above 1.1000 as USD Index continues losing streak, US Inflation eyed - July 11, 2023
- EUR/USD starts new bullish cycle [Video] - July 11, 2023