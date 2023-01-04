EUR/USD starts the first week of the new year on the defensive after three consecutive weekly advances, although Wednesday’s rebound shifts the focus to a potential test/breakout of the 1.0600 hurdle.
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
