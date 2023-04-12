Indeed, US inflation gauged by the CPI rose 5.0% in the year to March, while probed to be sticky when it comes to the Core CPI, which matched previous estimates and edged a tad higher to 5.6% over the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD accelerates gains and retargets 1.1000 post-US CPI - April 12, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Challenge of 1.1000 in the table ahead of FOMC Meeting Minutes - April 12, 2023
- EUR/USD: Trend higher still has legs – Scotiabank - April 12, 2023