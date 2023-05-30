EUR/USD loses ground for the sixth consecutive session on Tuesday and breaches the 1.0700 support for the first time since late March, always in response to the persevering march north in the dollar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Gains could extend a bit more towards 1.0775/1.0825 – Scotiabank - May 30, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bears on pause, but not out of the picture - May 30, 2023
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: 1.1650 Is The Next Price To Watch - May 30, 2023