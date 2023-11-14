The narrowing of 10Y UST/Bund below 200 bps and 2y2y US/EU forward spreads are supporting the Euro. Bullish seasonality in December is one reason not to rule out additional upside into year-end.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Additional upside into year-end not ruled out – SocGen - November 14, 2023
- Euro-Dollar Resilient As Currency Markets Faces Another Big Week Of US Fundamentals - November 14, 2023
- EUR/USD: Near-term outlook now shifted to neutral – UOB - November 14, 2023