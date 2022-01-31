EUR/USD adds to recent gains and revisits 1.1180

EUR/USD extends the rebound to the 1.1180 area. The greenback starts the week in an offered fashion. EMU Q4 GDP, German CPI next on tap in the calendar. The single currency extends the optimism seen …
