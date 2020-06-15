EUR/USD gained traction during American session and pared early losses. US Dollar Index dropped below 97.00 on Monday. Wall Street rebounds sharply after opening deep in negative territory. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD advances above 1.1300 on broad USD weakness - June 15, 2020
- EUR/CHF Price Analysis: Potential H&S formation below 1.0655 - June 15, 2020
- EUR/USD: Further corrective weakness to face support at 1.1222 – Credit Suisse - June 15, 2020