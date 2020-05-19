EUR/USD extends the upside momentum beyond 1.0950. German, EMU Economic Sentiment came in above estimates in May. Chief Powell’s testimony next of significance later in the NA session. The buying …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD advances to 2-week highs above 1.0950 post-ZEW - May 19, 2020
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Boosted By EU Stimulus Plan - May 19, 2020
- Euro Latest – EUR/USD Rally Continues, Mixed German ZEW Readings - May 19, 2020