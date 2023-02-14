EUR/USD is marching towards 1.0770 as USD Index is showing signs of more weakness ahead. S&P500 futures have witnessed a minor correction, portraying caution in fresh buying in an overall upbeat …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD advances towards 1.0770 as USD Index struggles to find cushion ahead of US CPI - February 13, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls cheer triangle breakout to aim for 1.0780 hurdle - February 13, 2023
- US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD - February 13, 2023