EUR/USD aims extension of recovery above 1.0200 on lower expectations for the US NFP

EUR/USD is attempting to extend its recovery above 1.0200 as investors expect a downbeat US NFP. A preliminary estimate for the US NFP is 270k, lower than the prior print of 390k. Stable Average …
