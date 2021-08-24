EUR/USD aims higher towards the NY close, up 0.38% amid US dollar weakness.

EUR/USD recovers last week’s losses, rose 0.38% and finished the NY session at 1.1746. A positive market sentiment caused by Fed’s Robert Kaplan “dovish” remarks, and China reporting zero local covid …
