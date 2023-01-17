EUR/USD is aiming to deliver a break of the consolidation above 1.0830 as hawkish ECB bets soar. The ECB is expected to hike interest rates by 50 bps in February and March, and by 25 bps in May. A …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD aims to surpass 1.0830 amid hawkish ECB bets - January 16, 2023
- EUR/USD Stalls Out and May be Prepping for a Short-term Correction - January 16, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears have been capped and eyes are on 1.0720 - January 16, 2023