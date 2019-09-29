EUR/USD Analysis: at risk of losing the 1.0900 threshold

German Retail Sales and Inflation figures likely to add to EUR’s bearish case. Political turmoil will continue to lead the way for currencies. EUR/USD firmly bearish and heading toward the 1.0840 …
