EUR/USD analysis: At the upper end of the 4-week range

Tensions between China and the US will continue hurting the USD. EUR gains to remain limited amid risk aversion, 1.2410 key resistance. The EUR/USD pair closed the week with modest gains at 1.2352 confined to a well-limited range for a fourth consecutive week.
