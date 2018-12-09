Equities and government bond yields keep falling, little room for a solid USD recovery. Slowing growth in the Union to keep the pair subdued until fresher clues from central banks. The greenback ended …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD analysis: at the upper end of the range, but 1.1430 still caps - December 9, 2018
- EUR/USD Eyes Further Upside Pressure Nearer Term - December 9, 2018
- EUR/USD Forex Chart At Apex Of Triangle So Breakout Mode - December 9, 2018