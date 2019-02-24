US Fed’s Vice-Chair Clarida scheduled to speak this Monday. Signs of a further economic slowdown in the Union keeping the upside limited for the shared currency. The EUR/USD pair closed marginally low…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Bulls Remain In Control - February 24, 2019
- EUR/USD analysis: balanced between soft EU growth and a dovish Fed - February 24, 2019
- EUR/USD Week Ahead Forecast: Recovery Back Inside Range After False Break Gives Bulls Hope - February 24, 2019