EUR/USD is hovering above 1.1150, the lowest in two weeks as Chinese media reported that the country is no longer interested in talks with the US after the latter blacklisted Huawei. US Consumer …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD analysis: bearish strength pointing to lower lows for the year - May 19, 2019
- Kuwait- USD exchange rate up to KD 0.304, EUR down to KD 0.339 - May 19, 2019
- EUR/USD down it goes, testing 2-week lows near 1.1160 - May 18, 2019