A combination of negative factors dragged EUR/USD to a fresh multi-year low on Thursday. Aggressive Fed rate hike bets, the risk-off mood continued underpinning the safe-haven USD. Looming recession …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Analysis: Bearish trend pauses just ahead of 2017 low, not out of the woods yet - May 13, 2022
- EUR/USD On Its Way To Parity? - May 13, 2022
- EUR/USD risks a deeper decline below 1.0340 – UOB - May 13, 2022