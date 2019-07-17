Dovish ECB expectations continue to weigh on the shared currency. The USD gets a goodish lift following Tuesday’s upbeat US retail sales. Tempered Fed rate cut bets might now cap any meaningful …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD analysis: Bears await a sustained break through the 1.1200 near-term base - July 17, 2019
- EUR/USD seen grinding lower in the near term – UOB - July 17, 2019
- EUR/USD to remain more or less flat in Q3 – Barclays - July 17, 2019