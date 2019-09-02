EUR/USD Analysis: bears in charge amid central banks’ imbalances

EUR/USD struggles to extend declines below 1.1000 mark as it trades near 1.0990 during Monday’s Asian session. The pair seesaws inside two downward sloping trend-lines respectively from late-April and …
