Upbeat US data fueled demand for the greenback ahead of Wall Street’s opening. US-Sino trade tensions keep escalating after President Trump targeted Huawei. The EUR/USD pair is following the same …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Analysis: bears looking for a test of 1.1110, the yearly low - May 16, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro dipping below 1.1200 on US data - May 16, 2019
- Pittman Seafoods hits EUR 50 million in sales - May 16, 2019