EUR/USD trims early gains, dangerously close to 1.1200 Despite moving in slow-motion, GBP/USD decline is continuous with the pair trading at levels last seen in January, amid political uncertainty …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD analysis: bears to take over below 1.1200 - June 17, 2019
- FOREX-Dollar hits two-week high as traders pause before Fed meeting - June 17, 2019
- Weekly Trade Levels for US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Aussie, Gold & Oil - June 17, 2019