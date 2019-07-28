EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150 after US GDP beat expectations with 2.1% against 1.8% expected. The euro has been on the back foot after the ECB opened the door to more stimulus. GBP/USD is trading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Analysis: bears will wait for the Fed to add pressure - July 28, 2019
- EUR/USD 5-Day Forecast: Resumption of Downtrend to Continue - July 28, 2019
- EUR: The Signaled September ECB Easing To Keep The Euro Under Pressure - July 27, 2019