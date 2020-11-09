The EUR/USD pair opened with a modest bullish gap on the first day of a new trading week and refreshed multi-week tops during the Asian session. The US dollar remained depressed on the back of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Analysis: Breakout occurs on Biden’s victory, 1.2000 is the next relevant bullish target - November 9, 2020
- EUR/USD and GBP/USD Rallies, Gold Price Breaks Key Hurdle - November 8, 2020
- USD/TRY: Lira jumps 1.5% as Turkey’s Finance Minister resigns - November 8, 2020