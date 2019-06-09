The shared currency keeps benefiting from its counterpart weakness after the NFP report missed forecasts in all of its lines. EUR/USD reaches 1.1340 as speculative interest keeps pricing in an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD analysis: bulls looking for a test of 1.1440/60 region - June 9, 2019
- Euro To US Dollar Exchange Rate Forecasts: EUR/USD Could Hold 2 Month Best If US Inflation Disappoints - June 9, 2019
- EUR/USD Rate Forecast for the Week Ahead: Pair to Trade in a Range With Upside Capped at 1.1370 - June 9, 2019