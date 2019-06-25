EUR/USD analysis: Bulls remain in full control ahead of Fedspeak

The post-FOMC USD selling remains unabated and continues fueling the up-move. Investors now eye Fed speaks for some immediate respite for the USD bulls. Bearish pressure surrounding the US Dollar – …
