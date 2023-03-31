EUR/USD bulls take a breather following the recent strong rally to a nearly two-month top. The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for an extension of the appreciating move. Traders now await the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Analysis: Bulls turn cautious ahead of crucial Eurozone CPI and US PCE Price Index - March 31, 2023
- EUR/USD retreats to 1.0900 even as hawkish Fed bets ease pre-Eurozone, US inflation hints - March 30, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls seek validation from 1.0930 as key inflation data looms - March 30, 2023