EUR/USD Analysis: consolidating at the upper end of the previous week range

Dollar marginally higher against its European rivals, overall weak. A scarce macroeconomic calendar exacerbates slow Monday trading. EUR/USD could turn short-term bearish on a break below 1.1260. The …
