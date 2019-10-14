Market sentiment turned sour amid lack of clarity in US-Sino trade talks. Germany ZEW Survey expected to show worsening sentiment in the EU. EUR/USD holding on higher ground, decline could extend it 1 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Analysis: consolidating near its recent highs - October 14, 2019
- EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Outlook: Price May Change its Current Direction - October 14, 2019
- EUR/USD fluctuates in tight range above 1.10 ahead of Tuesday’s key data - October 14, 2019