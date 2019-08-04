EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1100 as Trump regrets tariffs GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.2100 after the US jobs report beat expectations with wages up by 0.3%. Earlier, the pound suffered the …
EUR/USD Analysis: corrective advance has a limited potential
