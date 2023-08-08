Hi Traders, watching price levels on the EURUSD daily and 15 min charts. Price has found support at the 1.0943 daily support level. 1.0957-43 the 79% fib retracement level and daily support level.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD analysis – Decline holding at 1.0943 daily support [Video] - August 7, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro extends pullback from three-week-old resistance, eyes on 1.0950, EU/US statics - August 7, 2023
- Natural Gas News: XNG/USD pares the biggest daily jump in seven weeks below $2.80 amid demand fears - August 7, 2023