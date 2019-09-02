EUR/USD Analysis: decline set to continue, Lagarde’s words taking center stage

EUR/USD is trading below closer to 1.0950, hitting the lowest since 2017. The US dollar continues gaining ground. US markets are closed for a holiday. The UK PM stated that he plans to take the UK out …
