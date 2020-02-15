EUR/USD Analysis: declined to 1.0842

EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, above the lowest since April 2017. The US Control Group disappointed by staying flat in January. Consumer sentiment beat expectations. Germany reported a 0% growth in …
