US mixed employment data triggered some profit-taking ahead of the weekly close. US delayed Retail Sales for January expected to show a modest bounce after plummeting in December. The EUR/USD pair set…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD analysis: dollar eased, but bearish trend intact
US mixed employment data triggered some profit-taking ahead of the weekly close. US delayed Retail Sales for January expected to show a modest bounce after plummeting in December. The EUR/USD pair set…