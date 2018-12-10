USD benefited from Brexit woes and fears about a global economic slowdown. December ZEW survey expected to indicate business sentiment deteriorating in the country and the Union. The American dollar s…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Weekly Price Outlook: ECB on Deck – Euro Levels to Know - December 10, 2018
- EUR/USD analysis: dollar higher on run to safety - December 10, 2018
- EUR/USD drops to test key support at 1.1355 - December 10, 2018