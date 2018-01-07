EUR/USD analysis: downward correction possible, but long-term bullish

Quite a busy macroeconomic week to start in slow-motion. Dollar intrinsically bearish, but could correct higher against the common currency. The EUR/USD pair closed the week marginally higher at 1.2030, after failing for a second consecutive week to …
