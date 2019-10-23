EUR/USD Analysis: Draghi’s farewell overshadowed by risk-off

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1130 in dull session, ECB eyed The EUR/USD pair has recovered from a fresh weekly low of 1.1105 but remains depressed. Market players now waiting for ECB’s monetary policy, the …
