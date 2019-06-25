EUR/USD drops to mid-1.13s on Bullard’s hawkish remarks St. Louis Fed President Bullard dismissed the idea of a 50 basis points rate cut in July and helped the greenback start recovering its losses. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD analysis: drops after 4-day rally limited by 1.1400 - June 25, 2019
- US Dollar Price Action Setups in EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD - June 25, 2019
- Sterling Dollar Price Chart: GBP/USD Recovery Fails at Yearly Open - June 25, 2019