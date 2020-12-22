The anti-risk flow boosted the safe-haven USD and exerted pressure around the EUR/USD. A historic US stimulus package, COVID-19 vaccine optimism helped limit losses for the pair. The EUR/USD pair had …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD Analysis: Emergence of dip-buying supports prospects for additional gains - December 22, 2020
- EUR/USD Gaps Down From Multi-Year Highs As Virus Tightens Its Grip - December 21, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bounced From Back Above 1.2200, The Risk Is Skewed To The Upside - December 21, 2020