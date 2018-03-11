EUR/USD analysis: eyes on inflation and trade war

US impressive jobs’ creation offset by poor wages ´growth. Fresh inflation data from both economies to be out this week. The EUR/USD pair closed a volatile week little changed at 1.2305, with Friday US Nonfarm Payrolls report unable to trigger dollar’s …
