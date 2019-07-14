EUR/USD is struggling with 1.1250, marginally lower after US Core PPI advanced by 2.3%, better than expected. Together with upbeat CPI, the greenback is recovery after from Fed’s Powell dovish words. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD analysis: Fed’s officials keep pressuring the greenback
EUR/USD is struggling with 1.1250, marginally lower after US Core PPI advanced by 2.3%, better than expected. Together with upbeat CPI, the greenback is recovery after from Fed’s Powell dovish words. …