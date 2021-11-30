EUR/USD Analysis: Inability to find acceptance above 1.1300 warrants caution for bulls

The EUR/USD pair kicked off the new week on a downbeat note and eroded a part of Friday’s strong gains to a one-week high level of 1.1330. Investors viewed that the market reaction to the discovery of …
