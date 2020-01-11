EUR/USD has recovered and fights over 1.11 after US Non-Farm Payrolls disappointed with only 145K jobs gained and 2.9% wage growth. GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.31 after US Non-Farm Payrolls missed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Analysis: is below 1.1120 - January 11, 2020
- Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR drops to fresh multi-week lows below 71 ahead of NFP - January 11, 2020
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: 2020 Opening Range Points to Further Losses - January 10, 2020