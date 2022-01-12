GMT, the US Consumer Price Index and Core Consumer Price index data was released. The USD reacted by declining. The data beat the forecasts, as the US CPI came in at 0.5% instead of the forecast 0.4%.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD analysis: Jumps due to US CPI - January 12, 2022
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Bullish Rebound Attempts - January 12, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar in sell-off mode as inflation soars - January 12, 2022