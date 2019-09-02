EUR/USD Analysis: might consolidate in short run

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1000, stable. The US and China have imposed new tariffs as expected and markets still hope for new talks. EZ manufacturing PMIs met expectations. GBP/USD is trading below …
