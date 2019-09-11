EUR/USD Analysis: might continue to consolidate

EUR/USD extends losses below 1.1050, as the bears now target the 1.10 handle amid a downgrade to the German 2019 GDP growth forecast. Further, broad-based US dollar strength on trade optimism also add …
