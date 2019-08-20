EUR/USD flirts with 1.1100 as the dollar loses steam The EUR/USD pair bounced from a daily low of 1.1065, as demand for the greenback receded during US trading hours. Upside caped for the shared …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Analysis: no relevant breakout ahead of critical events - August 20, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro nearing the weekly high as the Greenback loses steam - August 20, 2019
- EUR/USD rises to 1.1100 despite Italy’s political chaos - August 20, 2019