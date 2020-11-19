EUR/USD gained intraday traction on Wednesday, albeit failed ahead of the 1.1900 mark. Cautious mood drove some haven flows towards the USD and exerted pressure on the pair. COVID-19 jitters, dovish …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Analysis: Once again fails ahead of 1.1900, 200-hour SMA holds the key for bulls - November 19, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Technically Bullish But Needs To Clear The 1.1920 Resistance Area - November 19, 2020
- Silver heads back to daily lows at $24.20 as US Dollar picks up - November 18, 2020