Investors also seemed reluctant ahead of this week’s ECB policy decision and flash Eurozone PMIs. The EUR/USD pair regained positive traction on Friday and shot to six-week tops, albeit struggled to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD Analysis: Once again fails near 1.2000 mark as the focus shifts to ECB on Thursday - April 19, 2021
- EUR/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Could Be Setting Up for Pullback into 1.1888 or Lower - April 19, 2021
- EUR/USD fails to justify fourth weekly jump in risk reversal on technical selling around 1.1950 - April 19, 2021